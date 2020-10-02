Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CATC. BidaskClub lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $373.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $82.00.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.65. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $4,220,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,290,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,244,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,695,000 after buying an additional 17,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

