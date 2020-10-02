Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

GOOS stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Canada Goose has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 14.66%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 1,297.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

