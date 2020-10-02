Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.80.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.94 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Canadian Solar by 46.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

