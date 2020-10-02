Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Trading Down 2.9%

Cannabix Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30. 81,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 211,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLOZF)

Cannabix Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement. It develops marijuana test devices to detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath sample. The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

