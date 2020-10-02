Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $265.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 16.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 71,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.