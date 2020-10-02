CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstead Mortgage Corporation, formed in 1985 and based in Dallas, Texas, is a self-managed real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Capstead’s core investment strategy is managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of ARM securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored entities, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae. Agency-guaranteed residential mortgage securities carry an implied AAA credit rating with limited, if any, credit risk. “

Get CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH alerts:

NYSE:CMO opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $8.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 19.66, a quick ratio of 19.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $537.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.32.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.16 million during the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 53.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. Equities analysts forecast that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 13.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 111,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 14.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (CMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.