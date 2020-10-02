Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Sell”

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardlytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.43.

CDLX opened at $71.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.22. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 2.34.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $216,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryce Youngren sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,304.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 284,100 shares of company stock valued at $18,671,681 and sold 46,964 shares valued at $3,610,748. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Cardlytics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 45.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after acquiring an additional 78,140 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 33.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 37,037 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cardlytics by 80.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

