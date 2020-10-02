Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) versus KM Wedding Events Management (NYSE:KMWE) Financial Analysis

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) and KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of Carriage Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Carriage Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Carriage Services and KM Wedding Events Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carriage Services 1.83% 10.69% 2.22% KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Carriage Services has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KM Wedding Events Management has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Carriage Services and KM Wedding Events Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carriage Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 KM Wedding Events Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carriage Services presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.27%. Given Carriage Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than KM Wedding Events Management.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carriage Services and KM Wedding Events Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carriage Services $274.11 million 1.47 $14.53 million $1.20 18.76 KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than KM Wedding Events Management.

Summary

Carriage Services beats KM Wedding Events Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services. The Cemetery Operations segment provides products and services, such as interment services; the rights to interment in cemetery sites comprising grave sites, mausoleum crypts, and niches; and related cemetery merchandise, including memorials and vaults. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 182 funeral homes in 29 states; and 29 cemeteries in 11 states. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

KM Wedding Events Management Company Profile

KM Wedding Events Management, Inc., a development stage company, operates in the wedding services industry in the United States and India. The company provides matrimonial services, such as matchmaking and partner identification services through various delivery channels comprising print and visual media, Website, physical centers, and events; and wedding hall leasing services, as well as wedding catering and event management services. It also offers its services under the Kalyanamalai brand name. The company serves Indian high-income group, higher middle-income group, and other affluent individuals. KM Wedding Events Management, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Dublin, California.

