Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Carvana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $178.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Carvana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carvana from $120.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.09.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE:CVNA opened at $238.10 on Thursday. Carvana has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $242.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,173.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 626,000 shares of company stock worth $127,483,490. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carvana by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after buying an additional 4,654,539 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 408.5% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,100,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,969,000 after buying an additional 4,097,265 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,407,000 after buying an additional 1,412,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,824,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after buying an additional 1,049,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: Net Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.