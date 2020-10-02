Cascades Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cascades in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 28th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.12.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CAS. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cascades from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cascades from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.90.

TSE:CAS opened at C$16.57 on Wednesday. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$9.94 and a 12-month high of C$16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.