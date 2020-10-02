Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CADNF has been the topic of several other research reports. restated a sell rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cascades from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cascades from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $12.07 on Monday. Cascades has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.