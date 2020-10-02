Cascades (TSE:CAS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$17.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cascades from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.90.

CAS opened at C$16.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$9.94 and a 12 month high of C$16.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.44.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cascades will post 2.0299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

