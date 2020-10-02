Cashaa (CAS) Trading Up 23.9% Over Last Week

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 25.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, Exrates, IDEX and HitBTC. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $12.13 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00251544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00085951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.01529442 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00169491 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,624,991 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TOPBTC, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

