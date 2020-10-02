CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) & Outlook Therapeutics (NYSE:OTLK) Financial Review

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CEL-SCI and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI -4,864.64% -268.51% -86.89% Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -154.45%

33.1% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CEL-SCI and Outlook Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 N/A Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 792.02%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than CEL-SCI.

Volatility & Risk

CEL-SCI has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CEL-SCI and Outlook Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI $460,000.00 1,125.86 -$22.14 million ($0.69) -19.43 Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 11.08 -$34.52 million ($1.98) -0.36

CEL-SCI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outlook Therapeutics. CEL-SCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outlook Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CEL-SCI beats Outlook Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation has a collaboration agreement with the University of Georgia's Center for Vaccines and Immunology to develop LEAPS COVID-19 immunotherapy. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. The company has collaboration and license agreements with MTTR, LLC; IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

