Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $11.69 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00009578 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 11,633,226 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

