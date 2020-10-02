Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLSN. Dawson James lowered Celsion from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Celsion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celsion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Get Celsion alerts:

CLSN stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Celsion has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 107.78% and a negative net margin of 3,795.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsion will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSN. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion in the second quarter worth $664,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsion in the second quarter worth $93,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion in the second quarter worth $93,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsion in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsion in the second quarter worth $64,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.