Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Centrica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC raised Centrica from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centrica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Centrica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centrica has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $2.02 on Monday. Centrica has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

