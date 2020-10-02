Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys $26,100.00 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 400 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,069,434. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $66.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.30. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $93.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNBKA shares. TheStreet lowered Century Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNBKA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

