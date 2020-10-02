Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Century Casinos from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Century Casinos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

CNTY stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.77. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 53.63% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Research analysts predict that Century Casinos will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 14.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,990,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 246,395 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the second quarter worth $519,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the second quarter worth $439,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Century Casinos by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 85,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

