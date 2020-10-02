ChainX Price Reaches $2.58 on Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.58 or 0.00024669 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $18.03 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00251361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00085678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.06 or 0.01527620 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00169190 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 6,977,600 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

