Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Given New $19.00 Price Target at CSFB

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price target lifted by CSFB from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CHNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.93.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $14.70 on Monday. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $694.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

