Chesnara Plc (LON:CSN) Insider Purchases £81,600 in Stock

Chesnara Plc (LON:CSN) insider Eamonn Michael Flanagan acquired 30,000 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £81,600 ($106,624.85).

Shares of LON:CSN opened at GBX 282.50 ($3.69) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 286.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 293.48. The stock has a market cap of $423.93 million and a P/E ratio of 22.92. Chesnara Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 350.50 ($4.58). The company has a current ratio of 53.58, a quick ratio of 51.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01.

Chesnara (LON:CSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported GBX (4.50) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesnara Plc will post 2676.0176389 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a GBX 7.65 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesnara in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

