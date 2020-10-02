Chiliz 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.55 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $51.69 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00251464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00037931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00085457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.66 or 0.01523477 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00169690 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,920,737,861 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

