China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

NYSE:CHU opened at $6.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28. China Unicom has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,567,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after acquiring an additional 404,552 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 1st quarter valued at $1,474,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 41,591 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 93,450 shares during the period. 1.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.