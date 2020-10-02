Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDXC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. Chromadex has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. The company had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chromadex will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Chromadex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chromadex by 27.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 29,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chromadex by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Chromadex by 478.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chromadex by 13.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

