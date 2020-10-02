Cintas Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cintas in a research note issued on Sunday, September 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cintas’ FY2021 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. Cintas’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Argus initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $341.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $344.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.96.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cintas by 61.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cintas by 83.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its position in Cintas by 18.3% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

