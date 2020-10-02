Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.68.

Shares of CSCO opened at $38.80 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $166.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,550 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

