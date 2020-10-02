CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CIT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of CIT opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.85. CIT Group has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.