Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CZNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of CZNC stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. Citizens & Northern has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35.

In related news, CEO J Bradley Scovill acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $84,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,322.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen M. Dorwart acquired 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $33,463.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,372.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,751 shares of company stock worth $154,746. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

