City Holding (CHCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on October 30th

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the bank on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

City has increased its dividend payment by 26.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of City stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.03. 267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,957. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average is $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $913.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.64. City has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. City had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. On average, analysts predict that City will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CHCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of City from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

