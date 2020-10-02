City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Declares $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the bank on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

City has increased its dividend payment by 26.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

NASDAQ:CHCO traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.51. 261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,957. City has a one year low of $53.06 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $913.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. City had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 33.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that City will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHCO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of City from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. City currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

