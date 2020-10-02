CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 272.94% and a negative return on equity of 173.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that CleanSpark will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

