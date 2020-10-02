Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.81 Per Share

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Clorox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will earn $7.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.97. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Shares of CLX opened at $211.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Clorox has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

