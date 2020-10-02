CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. CMS Energy makes up about 1.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 406,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 45.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,716,000 after acquiring an additional 186,653 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 267.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 541,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,631,000 after acquiring an additional 393,925 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 28.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 385,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after acquiring an additional 84,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.40. 3,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,680. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Citigroup raised their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays cut shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

