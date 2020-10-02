CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $15.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.00. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $37.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 20.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Francis X. Straub III purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,203.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tito L. Lima bought 5,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $92,712.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,126. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,806 shares of company stock valued at $560,432 over the last ninety days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 29.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 39.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.