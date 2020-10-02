CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on CNF. Greenridge Global reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of CNFinance in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. started coverage on shares of CNFinance in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of CNF opened at $3.14 on Thursday. CNFinance has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $215.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 449.45, a quick ratio of 449.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69.
CNFinance Company Profile
CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.
