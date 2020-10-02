CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CNF. Greenridge Global reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of CNFinance in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. started coverage on shares of CNFinance in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CNF opened at $3.14 on Thursday. CNFinance has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $215.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 449.45, a quick ratio of 449.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNFinance stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 0.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

