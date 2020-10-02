CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA. “

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut CNX Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.40.

CNXM opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $822.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. CNX Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $66.04 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 425.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. 29.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.