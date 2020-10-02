Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $101.21

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $101.21 and traded as high as $110.40. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $109.19, with a volume of 62,497 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCA. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$123.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$107.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$101.30.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported C$1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.82 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$605.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$588.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications Inc will post 7.5899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

