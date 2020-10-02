COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CUYTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COLRUYT SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ABN Amro cut shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of CUYTY opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. COLRUYT SA/ADR has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $16.54.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.242 dividend. This is a boost from COLRUYT SA/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.49%.

COLRUYT SA/ADR Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

