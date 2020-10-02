Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Comet Industries Ltd (CVE:CMU) rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.15. Approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 6,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.69.

About Comet Industries (CVE:CMU)

Comet Industries Ltd. acquires, holds, manages, and rents land and a commercial building located at the corner of Carrall and Powell Streets in the Gastown area of Vancouver, Canada. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Comet Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comet Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.