Commodore Applied Technologies (OTCMKTS:CXIA) & Clean Harbors (OTCMKTS:CLH) Critical Comparison

Commodore Applied Technologies (OTCMKTS:CXIA) and Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Commodore Applied Technologies and Clean Harbors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commodore Applied Technologies N/A N/A N/A Clean Harbors 3.04% 8.73% 2.65%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Commodore Applied Technologies and Clean Harbors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commodore Applied Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Clean Harbors 1 1 5 0 2.57

Clean Harbors has a consensus target price of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.59%. Given Clean Harbors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clean Harbors is more favorable than Commodore Applied Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Clean Harbors shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Commodore Applied Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Clean Harbors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commodore Applied Technologies and Clean Harbors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commodore Applied Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clean Harbors $3.41 billion 0.92 $97.74 million $1.89 29.85

Clean Harbors has higher revenue and earnings than Commodore Applied Technologies.

Summary

Clean Harbors beats Commodore Applied Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commodore Applied Technologies Company Profile

Commodore Applied Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental monitoring and engineering services. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes. It also provides industrial maintenance and specialty industrial services, and utilizes specialty equipment that performs field services. The company's Safety-Kleen segment offers parts cleaning, used oil collection, and vacuum services, as well as other environmental services and products, such as degreasers, glass and floor cleaners, hand cleaners, absorbents, antifreeze products, windshield washer fluids, mats, and spill kits to industries that include repair shops, car and truck dealers, metal fabricators, machine manufacturers, and fleet maintenance shops, as well as other automotive, industrial, and retail customers. This segment also manufactures, formulates, packages, distributes, and markets lubricants. Clean Harbors, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Norwell, Massachusetts.

