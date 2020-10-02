Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CBU. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $54.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $72.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.27 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 1,210 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $66,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 36,390 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Community Bank System by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Community Bank System by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,314,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,504,000 after buying an additional 342,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

