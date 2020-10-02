Comparing Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) & Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) and Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Endo International alerts:

This table compares Endo International and Evofem Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endo International -5.25% -91.41% 7.23% Evofem Biosciences N/A -250.21% -125.43%

Endo International has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evofem Biosciences has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Endo International and Evofem Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endo International 2 1 4 0 2.29 Evofem Biosciences 0 1 6 0 2.86

Endo International presently has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 60.16%. Evofem Biosciences has a consensus target price of $7.71, indicating a potential upside of 222.77%. Given Evofem Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evofem Biosciences is more favorable than Endo International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Endo International and Evofem Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endo International $2.91 billion 0.26 -$422.64 million $2.38 1.40 Evofem Biosciences N/A N/A -$80.03 million ($1.31) -1.82

Evofem Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endo International. Evofem Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endo International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Endo International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Endo International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Evofem Biosciences beats Endo International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals. The U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment offers solid oral extended-release, solid oral immediate-release, abuse-deterrent products, liquids, semi-solids, patches, powders, ophthalmics, sprays, and sterile injectables, as well as products for the pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, women's health, and cardiovascular disease markets. The U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides XIAFLEX for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's diseases; SUPPRELIN LA for central precocious puberty treatment; TESTOPEL, a long-acting implantable pellet for the treatment of central precocious puberty; NASCOBAL, a nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; and AVEED for the treatment of hypogonadism. This segment also offers pain management products, such as PERCOCET, VOLTAREN Gel, and LIDODERM; TESTIM Gel for the treatment of endogenous testosterone; and FORTESTA Gel for hypogonadism treatment. The International Pharmaceuticals segment offers specialty pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas comprising attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, women's health, and oncology. It sells its branded pharmaceuticals and generics directly to specialty physicians, retailers, clinics, government agencies, doctors, retail and specialty pharmacies, and specialty distributors, as well as through wholesale drug distributors. Endo International plc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing multi-purpose vaginal pH regulator gel product candidate for the reduction of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.