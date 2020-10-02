Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compugen in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Compugen stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Compugen has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $19.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the second quarter worth about $1,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 11.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 297.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 129,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 96,856 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the second quarter worth about $2,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

