Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNCE. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of CNCE opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $291.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 1,108.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,429,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 623.6% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,013,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 873,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 246,806 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 451,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 133,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

