Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Concho Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Concho Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.52.

NYSE CXO opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.60. Concho Resources has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Concho Resources by 53.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Concho Resources by 57.1% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Concho Resources by 59.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

