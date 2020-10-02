ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Bank of America

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COP. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE:COP opened at $32.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.17. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 126.1% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.