Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Boosted by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $545,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,189,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,674. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $208.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,022.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.86 and a 200-day moving average of $170.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.