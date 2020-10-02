Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,459.40

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,459.40 and traded as high as $1,533.31. Constellation Software shares last traded at $1,479.63, with a volume of 95,946 shares.

CSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Constellation Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$1,758.00 to C$1,674.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,400.00 to C$1,600.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,550.00 to C$1,750.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.94, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,509.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,459.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.50.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$17.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$10.91 by C$6.47. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 41.6885765 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.341 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

