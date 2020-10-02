Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTTAY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Continental in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Continental stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. Continental has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

